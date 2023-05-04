Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 942,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

CMLS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

