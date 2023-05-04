CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Douglas D. Clark Purchases 8,340 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $13,344.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 716,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.