CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is Citizens Business Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Citizens Business Bank decreased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. CVB Financial comprises about 6.3% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

