CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after acquiring an additional 671,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.7 %

CVS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.16. 2,126,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

