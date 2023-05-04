CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,345,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

