CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS Health stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,345,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
