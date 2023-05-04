DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

OSK stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

