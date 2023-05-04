DA Davidson Weighs in on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

