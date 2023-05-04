Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DIS traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

