Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $294.59. 361,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

