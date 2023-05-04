Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.02 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.01. 603,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,021. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.45.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

