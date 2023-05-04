Dakota Wealth Management Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 70,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

