Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 494,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,603. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

