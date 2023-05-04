Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APLE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 273,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.