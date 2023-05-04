Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.16. 2,126,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.