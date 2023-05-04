Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.17 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.