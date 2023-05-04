Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 354,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,938. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

