Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.75. 313,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,331. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

