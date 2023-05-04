Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %
ABT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 481,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,538. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
