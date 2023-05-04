Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

ABT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 481,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,538. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.