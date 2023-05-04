Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 477,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.96. 481,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

