Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,408 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,371. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

