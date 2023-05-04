Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,068 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

DE stock traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.16. The company had a trading volume of 223,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,087. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

