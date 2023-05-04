Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 129,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTW stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.88. 37,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,653. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

