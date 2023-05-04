Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DQ traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,915. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

