Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

DDOG traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.30.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

