David Barter Sells 8,663 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NEWR traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,573. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

