Decentralized Social One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00043464 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $133.96 million and $2.01 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

