Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 267,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,243. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
