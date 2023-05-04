DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,161.21 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $807,559.39 and approximately $1,161.21 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037786 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,916,672 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

