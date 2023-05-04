Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.35. The stock had a trading volume of 641,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,755. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.46 and its 200 day moving average is $410.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

