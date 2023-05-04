DeFiChain Market Cap Tops $319.13 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $319.13 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,013,820,755 coins and its circulating supply is 696,183,319 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

