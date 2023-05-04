Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.5-61.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 1,520,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,734. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

