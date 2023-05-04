DEI (DEI) Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $20,597.02 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00304878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012217 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

