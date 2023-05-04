Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Denbury Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.62. 1,172,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05.

Get Denbury alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denbury by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.