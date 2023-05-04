Desjardins Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $12.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.40.

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$200.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.62. The firm has a market cap of C$35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$170.82 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.