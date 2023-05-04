Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $612.03. The company had a trading volume of 639,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.53. The company has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.