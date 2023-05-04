Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

