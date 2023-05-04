Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

