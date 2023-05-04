Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.10. 1,396,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

