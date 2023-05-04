Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,816 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 8,054,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,288,410. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

