Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.