Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.49. 2,329,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.