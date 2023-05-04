Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 873 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

MCK traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $355.92. The stock had a trading volume of 392,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,219. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day moving average of $367.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.