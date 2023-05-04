Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,886 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. 1,299,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

