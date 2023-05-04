Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,725 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $99,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.8 %

NXPI traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $164.50. 971,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,510. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

