Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $111,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,489.32. 54,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,898. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.