Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $113,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.69. 601,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,052. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.