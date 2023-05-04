Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $113,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.69. 601,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,052. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

