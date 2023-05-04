Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Church & Dwight worth $103,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 879,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,548. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.