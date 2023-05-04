Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.3989 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Deutsche Post stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.