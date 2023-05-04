Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.3989 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

