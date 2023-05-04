Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 3,401,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,063. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

