DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 6,659,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

